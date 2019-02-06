Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles hires BBH after pitch

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty as its creative agency, following a competitive pitch.

The account was previously held by Adam & Eve/DDB. Parent company Volkswagen continues to work with A&E/DDB and with sibling shop DDB Berlin in the UK and Europe.

The contract began last month and BBH is responsible for brand, digital and social communications, with the aim of developing Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ "Working with you platform".

The win comes after two of BBH’s accounts, Barclays and Virgin Media, recently went up for review. The Publicis Groupe agency has declined to repitch for Virgin Media, but is on the shortlist for Barclays.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is the second Volkswagen Group brand to partner with BBH in the UK, along with Audi.

Sarah Cox, the head of marketing for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: "One of the reasons BBH stood out in the pitch process was their ability to think and act as one with our brand, offering more than just advertising solutions.

"Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is a brand rich in heritage and with the introduction of our first electric vehicles this year, the new partnership with BBH could not have come at a better time. Personally, I am looking forward to producing some great B2B work that will stand out from the crowd in the commercial vehicle space."

Ian Heartfield, the chief creative officer of BBH London, added: "Volkswagen vans are not only the icons of the commercial vehicle world, they are also at the forefront of the upcoming electric revolution. There couldn’t be a more exciting time to be working with the brand."

Since the first Volkswagen Transporter arrived in the UK more than 60 years ago, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has developed a model range including the compact Caddy, Crafter panel vans and the Amarok pick-up.