Volvo looks to electrify eco-credentials with Eden Project music concert partnership

Volvo Car UK has announced a three-year partnership with the Eden Project and the Eden Sessions music concerts.

The deal, to become the official automotive partner, was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.

By partnering with UK based educational charity the Eden Project and the Eden Sessions concert series, Volvo hopes to demonstrate its commitment to supporting a more sustainable future and share expertise across industries.

Volvo and the Eden Project will tackle some of the challenges and barriers consumers have around purchasing and driving electric cars and accelerate the uptake of zero-emission vehicles.

Volvo Car UK will provide the Eden Project with a fleet of the Volvo XC40 Recharge pure electric vehicles to support ongoing operations.

Volvo is presenting partner of the Eden Sessions, the annual series of concerts will take place in September in front of the famous Biomes near St Austell in Cornwall. Artists this year are Ben Howard on 11 September, McFly on 12 September, Royal Blood on14 September, Snow Patrol on 16 September, The Script on 17 September and IDLES on 18 September.

Kristian Elvefors, managing director, Volvo Car UK: "In 2020, Volvo set a number of bold climate targets, including the goal of being a completely climate-neutral company by 2040. Furthermore, our transformation to becoming a fully electric car manufacturer by 2030 is already well underway with the launch of the XC40 Recharge pure electric and the forthcoming C40.

"This is a collective effort and to achieve these targets, we need to partner with organisations and individuals that share our same vision. The Eden Project is the perfect long-term partner for us in this respect. As a business, we can learn a lot from their ongoing initiatives that provide an eye-opening insight about our relationship with the planet. With our shared values, we hope to bring this environmental message to the forefront of everyone's mind and continue to be a catalyst for change."