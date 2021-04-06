Volvo tackles climate change with crash test campaign

Volvo has enlisted eco-savvy spokesperson Bjorn for a spot showcasing the brand’s commitments to sustainability.

Created by Grey, “The ultimate safety test” outlines the brand's safety tests through the decades, from driving into walls to plummeting 100 feet.

“Volvo cared about safety long before others,” Bjorn declares before witnessing the effects of global warming at the arctic circle and prompting the tagline: “Climate change is the ultimate safety test”.

The TV ad launches today (6 April) alongside digital, outdoor, radio and print activity.

“I am very proud to bring the Ultimate Safety Campaign to life”, said Mike Johnstone, head of central marketing and brand at Volvo Cars.

“Sustainability is now as important as safety to us, with climate action having the highest priority, and Volvo Cars has one of the most ambitious climate plans in the car industry.

“That’s why we’re proud to highlight the work we are doing through this campaign taking real action to combat global warming.”

The ad signposts Volvo’s efforts to become a fully electric car company by 2030 – with half of its global sales to be fully electric by 2025. It aims to be a climate neutral company across its value chain by 2040.

The work is part of a wider integrated campaign which reflects the company’s commitment to climate neutrality and electrification.

In January last year, Volvo partnered with Sky Atlantic for an eight-minute epic following the life of conservation biologist Professor Carl Jones MBE.

Javier Campopiano, chief creative officer for Europe and UK creative chairman at Grey, said: “Working for Volvo Cars, a brand that cares, both about people safety and the world we live in, is a privilege.

“By creating the notion of 'The ultimate safety test', we’ve just crystalised those principles and the menace we face and our planet faces. A collapsing glacier represents the ultimate and biggest threat, the one we all need to tackle to be safe”.

The ad was written by Sam Haynes and Javier Campopiano, art directed by John Gibson and directed by Ivan Zachairas through Smuggler. Media is handled by Mindshare.