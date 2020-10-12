Brittaney Kiefer
'Vossi Bop' director Henry Scholfield moves to Academy

Director has shot videos for Stormzy and Dua Lipa, among others.

Scholfield: won awards for Stormzy and Dua Lipa music videos
UKMVA and D&AD-winning director Henry Scholfield has joined Academy. 

The production company will represent Scholfield in the UK and Amsterdam. He was previously with Caviar.

Scholfield is known for his music videos for Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Wiley and Billie Eilish, among others. 

He began his career shooting street-style videos for UK grime artists, including Dizzee Rascal, Kano and Wretch 32. Last year, he directed Boasty for Wiley as well as Stormzy’s Vossi Bop, which won Best Video and Best Director at the 2019 UKMVAs. He has been nominated in both categories again this year.

Beyond grime, Scholfield won a D&AD Pencil in 2018 for Dua Lipa’s New Rules video, which has more than 2.2bn views on YouTube. 

He has also directed ads for brands such as Barclaycard, Budweiser, Pepsi, Google, Converse and Stella Artois. In 2018, he won a Cannes Lion for his Red Cross film, "Rules of war".

