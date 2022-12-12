Vote for your favourite Audio Ad of the Year

Three top creatives have selected the three top audio ads of 2022 - and now we’re asking you to cast your vote and choose a winner before 2023 rings in at midnight on December 31st.

Dave Billing, executive creative director at Fold7, Ross Neil, deputy executive creative director at VCCP London and Dayoung Yun, creative director at VML Y&R whittled the commercials down to three from a shortlist of 10 that Radiocentre picked from more than 40 entries to the new award, launched with Campaign last month.

Now it’s your turn.You may be tempted to vote for your mates but we’d also like you to consider scripting, production, creative execution, memorability and resonance. As did our judges (more of that below).

Have a listen and vote for your favourite…



“Pub” - Agency: Droga5 London; Client: Kepak Group; Brand: Rustlers

“Magical Tap” - Agency: AMVBBDO; Client: Mars Pet; Brand: Whiskers

“Space To Do What You Want With (Seagulls)” - Agency: Now Advertising; Client: Will Abbott; Brand: Workspace

The new Audio Ad of the Year Award is free-to-enter and celebrates creativity in audio advertising as well as championing the teams behind the winning work.

The UK commercial radio industry is experiencing record highs in listening hours and continues to grow its share over the BBC. With greater advertising opportunities for brands than ever before, “"We know from our history with creative awards like the Aerials that celebrating stand out audio inspires teams to be more ambitious with their creative,” says Radiocentre client director Lucy Barrett. “In turn this makes advertising more effective and enjoyable to hear.”

Hear from the judges

Dave Billing:

There’s a widespread misconception that radio is somehow a simplistic medium, a poor cousin to AV. I like to think that it’s just more naked. It’s a communications channel standing proudly in its birthday suit, minus the shiny threads. And that makes it extraordinarily powerful, and extraordinarily difficult to create for.

Without the distraction technique that is moving image, the consumer’s brain zeroes in on a radio ad like a lion picking out a lonely antelope on an empty plain – one false move, and it’s over. Everything has to work so hard to survive.

It starts, of course, with a great idea that can communicate even to the most distracted listener. Sound design that puts you straight in the scene without becoming the main event. Voice casting that actively engages the ear before the brain files it under “wallpaper”. Pitch-perfect acting. Sharp writing. And so on. It’s merciless.

The judges had a good-natured tussle on a few, but we were unanimous on: Whiskas (quirky voice casting, beautiful sound design, simple idea nicely written); Workspace (brilliantly simple idea, executed cleanly and with a surrealist joy); and Rustlers (it felt like you were sitting next to the pub bore, and that VO choice is pure wonkiness). All beautifully confident creatures, calmly striding naked into the world, not showing the fear that strikes the heart of any creative writing radio.

Dayoung Yun:

For me, audio ads are the epitome of creativity. I’m a firm believer that restriction pushes creativity. So, being a limited medium, audio forces creativity in every aspect which is a challenging, yet fun, provocation.



From ideation to craftsmanship, everything counts. For this reason, I love audio ads that truly utilise their tools - voice talent, sound effects and music - to tell the brand story. Even flipping the lack of tools; turning no visuals into an opportunity to enhance that storytelling experience.



All 10 ads ticked these boxes one way or another, but the ones that truly stood out to me were Whiskas and Workspace.



Whiskas, for its great use of SFX, rooted in a great idea and insight. I believe in the first-three-second rule to grab people’s attention, and, in this ad, the opening SFX really hit that note perfectly. It also helped to land the brand name over this attention-grabbing SFX which is as effective as it is entertaining.



Workspace, for cleverly landing its USP, loud and snappy, in the opening while the rest of storytelling effortlessly flows thereafter. The script writing in this ad used the lack of visuals in the audio ad medium to its advantage by painting the picture of the scene in people’s head. It’s entertaining and personal to each listener which enhances the humour.

Ross Neil:

I love audio, it sneaks under the radar when you’re doing other things. It always surprises me when I realise how many brands and campaigns I know from just driving around with the radio on. It's more like osmosis than being blasted in the face with a full frontal campaign assault. Which is fine by me. It's like the Aesop fable of the sun and wind; sometimes it's soft persuasion that works best.

It’s quite telling that in this year’s shortlist we don’t have any worthy, purpose-filled, tortured pieces. Everyone has played the funny card. No one wants a tragedy during a depression, after all.

The most successful ones of this crop are the ones that paint pictures, that take me to a place and a scenario. They show me rather than tell me, which is hard to do considering it’s audio, and telling is one of its strongest components. So it really has been a pleasure listening to a rather jovial suite of work, from purring cats to court cases, and all the way to men fighting seagulls off their chips. Long live the convivial audio ad and soft smiles it delivers.