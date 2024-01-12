Vote for swagger: how marketers and advertisers can make this election year one to remember

As Cannes Lions prepares to reward humour in its annual awards, many industry leaders are expecting 2024 to be a year of advertising fun in which marketers can provide light-hearted diversion from global turbulence.

“We’ve got an Olympics in Europe and two major elections in the West, which gives us the opportunity to cheer consumers upwhen the shit hits the fan in the news,” said Dan Dawson, chief creative officer at Grand Visual, the production agency owned by out-of-home specialists Talon.

Dawson was speaking at Campaign’s annual “Year Ahead” breakfast briefing in central London and his thoughts were echoed by Lynsey Atkin, executive creative director at 4Creative, Channel 4’s in-house agency. “This country needs a bit of swagger,” she said, “and we can do that in our work with the biggest brands to show the public there’s something to be hopeful and optimistic about. But we have to push for the edge – we have a responsibility to.”

Early doors: 2024 trends

Jay Young, Grand Visual’s managing director, highlighted interesting trends, not least that our nights out are starting and finishing earlier, influenced no doubt by flexible and hybrid working. “Data from OpenTable shows the 6pm and 6.30pm slots – when you could always get a table – are now highly coveted,” he said. “DJ Annie Mac recently launched a club series that starts at 7pm and there are an increasing number of day raves.”

The rise of women’s elite sport is set to continue with the sector expected to break the $1bn threshold, encompassing commercial and broadcast revenue as well as ticket sales.

Young expects OOH to maintain its importance in the marketplace for 2024, boosted by survey data revealing that 78% of people say they want to spend more time outside in the next 12 months. “Out-of-home has 97% weekly reach; impactful and unusual out-of-home can create up to seven times higher brand recall when compared to standard media and 46% of revenue from out-of-home goes back into local communities,” Young added.

Measurement and value: the marketer’s headache

The marketer’s remit is broader than ever and that brings extra scrutiny. “Marketing is leadership at every level and is going to come under more focus than ever before,” said Nishma Patel Robb, former senior marketing director at Google UK and president of Women in Advertising and Communications, Leadership (WACL).

Jane Stiller, chief marketing officer at ITV, added: “There’s a greater imperative and challenge on us as marketers to prove the value of what we’re doing.” For Stiller, that can’t just be about the bottom line but also “how you generate conversation and culture, how we’re relevant”.

“Measuring marketing effectiveness has always been difficult,” admitted Toby Horry, global marketing director of Tui, “but it is becoming a more mature industry and there are now recognised ways of trying to identify the benefit.”

Natalie Bell, chief executive, Manning Gottlieb OMD, spoke up for Origin, ISBA’s cross-media measurement programme. “We’re striving for Origin which has a holistic view but we’re not going to be there immediately.”

Risk and reward: who dares wins

Creativity, comedy and fun were all buzzwords throughout the “Year Ahead” briefing, as was discussion about risk-taking. It’s hard to strike a balance between producing something interesting and innovative that resonates with the audience and not trashing your brand.

Patel Robb believes that marketers are normally “incredibly risk averse” but “people will seek more of that joy and fun – it feels like purpose is falling out of fashion”.

ITV has felt the extremes of brand temperature in recent times: the frostiness following the Philip Schofield furore and, more recently, the warm glow of its part in exposing the Post Office IT scandal. Stiller urged marketers to “stop worrying so much,” because you can’t control the way your brand is viewed all the time. “To cut through, there has to be risk taken.”

Horry added: “At Christmas there was a lot more permission to have fun compared to a lot of the advertising that I’ve seen in previous years.”

Creativity: make yourself uncomfortable

Leaning into the idea of risk-taking, Atkin wants entertainment “to be surprising or unfamiliar.” She added: “There’s a lot more absurdist stuff coming out now, and I think we don’t give the public credit for embracing the weird, strange and obscure.”

Charlene Chandrasekaran, executive creative director at The Or, put it this way: “It's about being more comfortable being uncomfortable this year. This year is a bit of an open goal for creativity.”

Karin Seymour, director of client and marketing at Sky, admitted: “You can’t land anything unless it’s massively creative,” while Kris Boger, UK general manager at TikTok, talked about ‘edutainment” - “entertaining content which people can transact from and creators play a huge role in that.”

Dan Morris, also an executive creative director at The Or, described the creative’s job

“as providing the sugar for the medicine [the selling] to go down” and proclaimed himself “incredibly optimistic” about the year ahead, characterising the industry as a “cultural sponge” to absorb and interpret myriad trends. Last year we forgot the sugar, he said. “I want more sugar.”

The diversity of platforms impacts creativity too with Ryan Fisher, president of Wieden & Kennedy London, urging: “We need to be nimble enough and brave enough to change. We’re faster, more nimble, far less precious than we have been in the past.”

Talent: be real, be open

In a provocative and playful keynote, Richard Huntington, chief strategy officer at Saatchi & Saatchi London, urged marketers to make a “commitment to reality”, adding: “Marketers have become more and more averse to people’s real lives because those lives are so scary and unmanageable. I think it’s stopping us from doing our jobs properly.”

That comment chimed with the continuing necessity to make the industry more diverse and representative of the audiences it serves. “If the industry is going to remain fit for purpose, we have to diversify in all senses of the word,” said Zoe Eagle, co-chief of Accenture Song UK.

“Having open conversations is really important,” said Miranda Hipwell, chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB. “We’ve taken a pretty militant approach to this,” added Jessica Tamsedge, UK CEO of Dentsu Creative. “We’ve introduced policies in the past year for neurodiversity, paternity and menopause.”

Sharon Lloyd Barnes, commercial director of the Advertising Association, highlighted the All In campaign and the industry action plan. There are currently nine actions with more to come, including improving the experience of black, disabled and older talent and prioritising mental health.

“We're only as good as the people who work in our industry,” said Lloyd Barnes. “Recruitment and retention has been the number one issue for so many of our members.”

Grand Visual’s Young believes “the Great Negotiation is coming to a head” and younger workers will demand higher salaries and likely have multiple jobs.

There remains an ongoing quest for the perfect post-pandemic hybrid working solution. “You get more highs and lows emotionally when you’re in person,” said Zoe Eagle, co-chief of Accenture Song UK. “You’ll get the most out of work.”

Dentsu has partnered with Microsoft on their Copilot rollout, where AI is used for efficiency, allowing “people to just be jamming, being brilliant and making ideas happen”, according to Tamsedge.

AI: three accelerators in 2024

“There’s always a fear of technology but it’s fuel to our creative fires,” said Dawson of Grand Visual.

Marcos Angelides, managing director at Spark Foundry, believes that listening, shopping and optimising are three key areas where AI will make a serious impact in the coming year.

“We now live in a world, whether we like it or not, where everybody is creative,” he said. “Fans are quickly becoming the new product designers.” By empowering an audience to customise their own products, as Nike have done, brands can identify areas for growth.

“AI commerce is coming this year and it’s going to hit us like a freight train,” said Angelides, highlighting an example of creating a detailed, customised lookbook using ChatGPT based on an article of clothing seen in a movie. The next stage is being able to monetise that process.

In terms of optimising, the next stage for brands or agencies is to have their own large language models (LLMs) powered by their own data.

Brand-led growth: imagine the future

“There’s something else we need to be utterly obsessed with in 2024 and that is finding growth – not for our agencies, though that would be nice, but for our organisations and clients,” said Huntington.

“I feel the era of digital business transformation is over since it's failing to deliver sustainable competitive advantage. Brand-led business transformation is where our future lies.”

[Management] consultancies may be good at digital transformation but only once you've briefed them on the vision for the future of the brand, because, he said, “they lack the one thing that we all have in profusion.

“And that is imagination.”