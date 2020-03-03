Sara Spary
From vuvlas to Whoppers: the world's most-awarded campaigns in 2019

Warc Creative 100 ranks most powerful work from world's best agencies.

Burger King: 'The Whopper detour' was most-awarded campaign
The Warc Rankings Creative 100 has revealed which campaigns, brands and agencies were the most awarded around the world last year, with Burger King "The Whopper detour" named the most widely celebrated campaign of 2019.

The Creative 100 combines the results of the industry's most prestigious global and regional creative awards shows to compile its rankings.

"The Whopper detour", by FCB New York, was designed to drive downloads of Burger King's app. The agency geofenced rival McDonald’s restaurants and offered customers in the vicinity of a McDonald’s store to unlock a Whopper-for-one-cent promotion.

Mobile sales tripled during the promotion and the brand saw the highest number of store visits in four years. Burger King estimated that the campaign earned it a 37-1 return on investment, Warc said. 

In second place for the most-awarded campaigns list was Bodyform/Libresse "Viva la vulva" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. The boundary-pushing spot showcased a plethora of vulva-shaped objects to smash stigma surrounding women's bodies.

Nike "Dream crazy", featuring NFL player Colin Kaepernick, created by Wieden & Kennedy Portland, secured third place.

The world's most highly decorated brands

Burger King topped the list of the most-awarded brands, followed by Nike and Xbox. Last year, Burger King and Nike also all made the top 10, highlighting the consistent excellence of the brands' campaigns.

Meanwhile, McCann New York was the world's most decorated agency in 2019, followed by Droga5 and Wieden & Kennedy Portland. 

David Tiltman, vice-president for content at Warc, said: "This year’s top 10 sees the theme of accessibility playing a leading role. Xbox’s 'Changing the game', Huawei’s 'StorySign' and Ikea’s 'ThisAbles' all used creativity to improve accessibility for disabled people.

"Activism also comes through strongly: 'Viva la vulva' for Bodyform/Libresse drives the issue of body positivity and challenges a universal taboo, and Nike’s 'Dream crazy' was one of the most successful activism campaigns of the year."

