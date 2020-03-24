Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

VW reviews digital account after 20 years with Tribal

It is latest in series of procurement-led reviews.

VW: Cara Delevingne featured in ad last year
German car giant Volkswagen is reviewing its international digital marketing agency requirements.

Tribal Worldwide, part of Omnicom's DDB network, has held the VW digital account since launching in 2000 as a full-service digital shop. 

Campaign understands that the review is being led through VW’s procurement team in a similar fashion to recent reviews that have seen the reappointment of long-time incumbents, such as Bartle Bogle Hegarty London (Audi’s creative agency), We Are Social (Audi's social media shop) and Ogilvy (Skoda's social media partner). VW is also currently reviewing its CRM agency requirements.

The digital review is due to conclude in May and will continue despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

VW has been criticised for choosing to empower its procurement team to lead its creative review process, with several agencies declining to pitch for Audi despite the brand being one of the world’s most famous marques. 

The company has been looking to cut costs in recent years in the wake of a scandal in which it was found to have cheated on diesel emissions standards tests. Last year, VW Group said the scandal had cos the business £25bn

Neither VW nor Tribal wanted to comment on the story.

