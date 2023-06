W&K's Susan Hoffman: 'You always want awards, but you don’t want to stand up on a pedestal about it'

The Weiden & Kennedy stalwart and creative powerhouse is about to receive yet more plaudits, picking up the Lion of St Mark from Cannes. But for W&K's chief creative officer, Susan Hoffman, producing quality work will always take priority over filling awards cabinets.

by Gurjit Degun