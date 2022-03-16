WACL hails Talent Awards 2022 winners who can ‘reshape the workplace’

WACL has announced the winners of its 17th annual Talent Awards in partnership with Nabs.

Out of 148 applicants, who spanned an array of locations with 24% based outside of London, 28 women were selected to each receive bursaries of up to £3,000 to fund a training course of their choice.

Sixty-eight percent chose their training to be in leadership development and 18% wanted to grow their coaching or psychotherapy skills.

The Wendy Braverman Award was introduced last year in honour of Braverman, who was a long-term WACL member and champion of Nabs.

This year the judges awarded the prize to Katie Langdon, founder and creative director at Skin and Blister Healthcare Communications, recognised for being “selfless and driven to help drive healthcare advertising for the good of society.”

Langdon commented on what future leadership means to her: “It’s about how I develop as a leader, and how many other leaders I develop along the way.”

The Patricia Mann Award is given to someone championing change and challenging the status quo as well as supporting other women and making a positive impact on the marketing and advertising industry.

This year’s winner was Kelliesha White, brand and cultural impact manager at Depop, with judges commenting that she was “simply brilliant”.

White added: “Future leadership means giving those who will succeed us the inspiration, wisdom and knowledge to be greater and dream bigger.”

Alex Sayliss from MediaCom, Katie Cook from PHD, and Katie Farmer from Engine were among this year’s winners.

All winners received a membership to the Futures networking group, which is run by alumni of the Awards.

In addition, winners also receive a year’s membership to the Chartered Management Institute, and access to a digital workshop hosted by career development company Amazing If.

The awards were created by Tess Alps in 2005 and are designed to encourage talented and inspirational women to focus on areas of their development in order to accelerate their careers.

More than 225 women have received bursaries totalling over £414,000 since the awards' inception.

Nicki Hare, chair of the WACL Talent Awards committee and chief development officer at Omnicom Media Group UK, said: “We saw a strong theme emerge among this year’s applicants.

"As businesses have returned to the office and settle down into hybrid environments, many entrants highlighted the once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape the workplace – and the crucial role for female leadership to help design it with equality front of mind.”

Hare added: “After a period of isolation, an overwhelming majority of our winners have chosen to focus on growing their personal impact and influence at work. As we think about continuing to accelerate gender equality within business and our industry post-pandemic, I can’t wait to see the impact this year’s cohort will have.”

Full list of 2022 Wacl Talent Awards winners

Adele Rego, Ogilvy Health

Alex Sayliss, MediaCom

Amelia Carter, DAZN

Ayesha Begum, Omnicom Media Group/OMG Unite

Becky Reynolds, Iris London

Calvin Lau, Google

Cat Agostinho, Imagen Insights

Dinah Williams, The Avenir Network LTD

Duriyen Mehmet, Orion Worldwide/IPG Mediabrands

Eleanor Singh, Nabs

Hannah Wright, Iris

Harriet Cunningham, Scibids Technology

Jade Behr, Amazon

Katie Cook, PHD

Katie Farmer, Engine

Katie Langdon, Skin and Blister Healthcare Communications

Kelliesha White, Depop

Kim Rowell, BBC

Kimberly Johnson, NatWest Group

Lara Price, Wonderhood Studios

Lauren Charsley, Publicis Imagine

Louise Scodie, Nabs

Lucy Hudson, McCann Demand

Mavesh Malik, JCDecaux UK

Prudence Chow, Google

Rhona Cruickshank, StudioLR

Sheryl Agyemang

Summer Rozenbroek, Quiet Storm