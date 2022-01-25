WACL launches 'biggest ever' mentorship programme for next gen of female leaders

WACL has launched the “biggest ever” round of its mentoring programme, with more than 100 leading women in the industry offering their time as mentors.

The programme aims to inspire women in advertising and give them a forum to discuss any barriers they may be facing in the workplace.

Each mentee can access one virtual session per month for a total of four months.

Individual sessions will be delivered by a different leader, including Laura Jordan Bambach, president and chief creative officer at Grey London, Hanisha Kotecha, chief client officer at Creature London, and Donna Birkett Baida, vice-president, marketing media networks, at Disney.

This will be the programme’s third round. Since the programme's inception, a total of 320 women have taken part.

Dawn Paine, WACL Talent Sessions chair, said: “Mentorship can be life-changing for both the mentor and the mentee.”

This year, a film has been created to spotlight the experiences of former mentees, directed by creative director and founder of Amoveo, Ketan Raval.

The black-and-white spot shows the women as they speak about their experiences in the voiceover.

One participant says: “The WACL mentoring programme really helped me understand not only who I am now but who I want to be in the future.”

Marie Oldham, chief strategy officer at VCCP Media, previously took part in the programme as a mentor.

She said: "It made me really think about my beliefs around issues such as maternity leave, motherhood and working, active networking to build your career, the crisis in confidence amongst brilliant, senior women and the importance of personal development for all staff as they develop into leaders."