WACL launches Talent Awards 2021/22

The Women’s Advertising Club of London has opened to entries for its latest Talent Awards, which award grants of up to £3,000 to women working in media, marketing, advertising and communications.

Each year the awards give out grants to those who identify as women in the industry. The money allows them to pursue a training course of their choice, which can help them achieve their goals.

The most recent WACL talent awards saw 25 women awarded grants in March, bringing the total number of women awarded grants to more than 225 since the launch in 2005. More than £350,000 has been awarded over the period.

Alongside bursaries, the Wendy Braverman award made its debut last year, after its namesake died in 2020, following a quarter of a century as a leading headhunter within the business. The eponymous award recognises entrepreneurial flair.

The Patricia Mann award will also be awarded, to acknowledge someone who champions change and who is making a positive impact on the industry.

Kate Waters, client strategy and planning director of ITV and WACL president, said: "The WACL Talent Awards are a demonstration of WACL’s purpose to accelerate gender equality and encourage greater diversity in our industry. I look forward to seeing applicants share new and modern leadership approaches that will help drive measurable change."

The candidates must be based in the UK, have three years of experience within the industry and be committed to their career path.

Entries close on 25 October, with shortlisting and interviews taking place between December and January. In February 2022, shortlisted entrants will find out if they have been awarded their grant.