WACL reveals line-up for decisive 'Menopause in the Workplace' event

WACL has revealed the line-up for its "Menopause in the Workplace" event, which will examine the way forward on menopause issues at work.

Taking place via Zoom on 3 March, the discussion will be hosted by Creative Salon founder Sonoo Singh and include Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, and Conservative MP Caroline Nokes.

They will join Melissa Robertson, founder of ad agency Dark Horses, and author of an open-source menopause policy, alongside registered menopause specialist and GP, Dr Clare Spencer.

The panel will examine ways of improving awareness of the menopause in the workplace, how to remove taboos around the subject and whether supporting menopause policies can boost business and improve the bottom line.

It has been programmed in advance of International Women’s Day on 8 March.

Based on his experience as WPP boss, Read will outline the company's menopause strategies, calling on more men to join the menopause conversation.

Nokes will give the view from her role as an MP and chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, while Robertson will offer an ad industry perspective.

Now in its second year, the discussion picks up from last year’s "Menopause: Everyone’s Business", WACL’s first-ever menopause event.

At the time, experts discussed issues such as the stigma surrounding the menopause, its impact on women’s physical, emotional and mental health, plus the support, or lack of support, available.

A welcome side-effect of the pandemic, businesses woke up to the importance of offering support and flexibility to employees, particularly women suffering from miscarriages or the menopause.

As a result, businesses have implemented more progressive policies, which are slowly encouraging better equality in the workplace. WACL's event is therefore a welcome discussion in the drive to better improve awareness of the menopause in the workplace.