Waitrose awards customer loyalty project to Rapp London

The review, which was handled by Ingenuity, started last October and other agencies involved in the pitch were Lida, MRM Meterorite and Big Dog.

Waitrose's customer loyalty campaign, myWaitrose, was previously managed in-house and therefore there is no incumbent agency.

When contacted for comment, a spokeswoman for Waitrose said: "From time to time we engage with different agencies to support us on various marketing projects. Details of these projects are commercially sensitive and as such we wouldn't be able to comment any further."

Rapp London declined to comment.