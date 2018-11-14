Waitrose family fast-forwards through John Lewis ad in Christmas crossover

Waitrose & Partners has launched an ad as part of its Christmas campaign in which a family are seen watching "The boy and the piano", the Christmas ad from sister brand John Lewis & Partners.

In "Fast forward", created by Adam & Eve/DDB, a daughter leads her parents through to the living room, saying: "Guys, it’s the John Lewis advert – it’s really good this year, you’re gonna love it."

But after the Elton John ad starts, the family decide that they can’t wait the full two minutes, so they fast-forward through it at increasing speed before dashing to the kitchen to tuck into a stollen, despite the spot being "so emotional".

One of six TV ads that will run as part of Waitrose's campaign, "Too good to wait", it is the second time the two brands have appeared together on screen, following September’s "Bohemian Rhapsody", which launched their "& Partners" rebrand.

Martin George, customer director at Waitrose, said the spot would highlight the "special partnership" between the brands, adding: "Fast-forwarding their fantastic ad may seem a bit extreme, but it just shows that nothing stands in the way of enjoying our delicious stollen."

When Campaign spoke to John Lewis customer director Craig Inglis last week about the launch of "The boy and the piano", he denied that any crossover was in the works.

But yesterday he said: "Frankly, it’s hard to believe our colleagues at Waitrose would choose a stollen over us but, as a big fan of the chocolate orange combo, I suppose if anything can trump an ad starring Elton John, it’s their amazing stollen – some food is just too good to wait for."