Waitrose launches food-focused Christmas campaign with innovative ITV ad break

The retailer has created six 30-second spots as part a campaign with more than 300 executions.

Waitrose & Partners is eschewing a blockbuster TV ad in favour of a series of films in which characters abandon their Christmas rituals to tuck into tasty treats as quickly as possible.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, "Too good to wait" launches during the second episode of Coronation Street tonight (9 November) on ITV with a partnership conceived and brokered by Manning Gottlieb OMD, that marks a first for the broadcaster.

It will see the channel "fast forward" through spots by three other brands, all of which are clients of Manning Gottlieb OMD – reflecting the theme of the campaign.

The first screening will be preceded by ITV teasers in which the continuity announcer appears to become distracted by Waitrose food before remembering to announce the next programme.

The campaign was created by copywriter Sali Horsey and art director Zoe Nash, with the TV ads directed by James Rouse through Outsider.

The six TV spots, which break between tonight and 14 December, feature storylines in which Christmas revellers aim to finish their Boxing Day walk, choir singing and other activities, in order to get started on products such as chocolate and cherry mince pies.

Waitrose will also run contextual ads on All 4, suggesting "time for a mince pie" when programmes are paused. The campaign will also include print, posters, digital out of home and social media.

Martin George, customer director at Waitrose & Partners, said: "Looking forward to the traditions and special moments is what makes Christmas the most wonderful time of year, but there’s also another aspect that adults and children alike just can’t wait for…the food.

"As much as we all love our festive activities, enjoying delicious food and drink is a priority, and when it’s Waitrose & Partners food, you’ll do whatever it takes to get to it as quickly as possible."

