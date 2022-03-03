Waitrose & Partners selects We Are Collider to dish up experiences

Waitrose & Partners has selected We Are Collider following a competitive pitch to deliver a range of events in 2022.

The brief includes activating at summer festivals with pop-up food and drink experiences; plus a proprietary Waitrose Winter Food and Drink Festival in November.

Ten agencies took part in the pitch process, with presentations taking place at Waitrose HQ in Bracknell, Berkshire. It was We Are Collider's first "in person" pitch since the end of 2019.

Work has begun with We Are Collider starting creative development and exploring potential festival partners for the summer pop-ups and securing a venue for the Winter Food and Drink Festival. The summer festivals will go live in June and the winter festival will be delivered in November.

This is the first project We Are Collider is undertaking with Waitrose & Partners.

Emeli Waldron, Waitrose partner and drinks experiences development and delivery manager, said: "We loved that We Are Collider base a lot of their work on behavioural science and every part of their proposal was sense checked with a real customer, customer first is vital to us. They really understood the brief and brought this to life in the pitch, pushing away from the norm of what we have done before and included a key focus on sustainability."

Anton Jerges, chief executive of We Are Collider, added: "What a great start to the year to win such an enviable client as Waitrose & Partners. The pitch was hotly contested, with a number of the industry's heavy hitters taking part, so I was very proud of the team involved. We're really excited to be bringing our creative vision to life for Waitrose in a year where festivals and large scale events are back in full force and there is a real appetite from consumers to attend."