Omar Oakes
Added 6 hours ago
Waitrose to sponsor Graham Norton show on Virgin Radio

Brand won't have to compete with radio spots for attention because the weekend show has no ad breaks.

Graham Norton: airs on Saturday and Sunday mornings
Graham Norton's ad break-free radio show on Virgin Radio has secured Waitrose & Partners as its first official sponsor.

The sponsorship, conceived and brokered by the grocer's media agency Manning Gottlieb OMD and Virgin Radio UK, begins today with promotional trails ahead of the first sponsored weekend show tomorrow.

The deal will run for one year and will feature Norton using promotional content within the show, such as discussing recipe ideas.

The Graham Norton Radio Show launched in January and airs on Saturday and Sunday mornings between 9.30am and 12.30pm without commercial breaks. 

Martin George, director of customer at Waitrose, said: ''Weekends are a perfect time to talk about our delicious food and drink and we are very excited to be able to offer listeners food ideas and inspiration through this wonderful show.''

Norton joined Virgin Radio, owned by News UK's Wireless Group, at the start of this year after guesting on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show last September.

Earlier this month the station released a spoof TV ad featuring Norton and Evans that ran on Sky and ITV. 

Virgin Radio UK content director, Mike Cass, added: “Waitrose shares our authenticity and passion, and with our strong ABC1 audience we’re perfectly paired. Our listeners are primed to hear where Waitrose’s world-class reputation and Graham's creative genius takes them every weekend.”

