Waitrose tells story behind food products in taste-focused campaign

Waitrose & Partners has lifted the lid on its food production process with a four-part flavour-focused campaign.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB and devoid of music and narration, "You can taste when it’s Waitrose & Partners" follows the farming process behind a number of products – including fruit, eggs and sourdough – in order to highlight the retailer’s commitment to sourcing high-quality ingredients.

The ads will air across TV, video-on-demand and cinema, as well as press and out-of-home. Media is handled by Manning Gottlieb OMD. Waitrose will also be launching recipes on waitrose.com, while Waitrose Cookery Schools will feature products from the campaign.

"Giving customers the best-tasting food is at the heart of everything we do – from working closely with our suppliers who grow and produce food only available at Waitrose to our expert partners who are passionate about every step of its journey, from field to fork," Martin George, director of marketing at the John Lewis Partnership, said.

"We're committed to offering products that are unrivalled on quality and taste."

This isn’t the first time Waitrose has focused on the sourcing behind its products. 2017’s "Everything we do goes into everything we taste" followed hand-line fishermen to promote the brand’s tuna, while 2016 saw the brand strap a GoPro to a cow.