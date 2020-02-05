Emmet McGonagle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Waitrose tells story behind food products in taste-focused campaign

Ad promotes brand's commitment to sourcing ingredients.

Waitrose: ads profile products including eggs, sourdough, olive oil and mango
Waitrose: ads profile products including eggs, sourdough, olive oil and mango

Waitrose & Partners has lifted the lid on its food production process with a four-part flavour-focused campaign.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB and devoid of music and narration, "You can taste when it’s Waitrose & Partners" follows the farming process behind a number of products – including fruit, eggs and sourdough – in order to highlight the retailer’s commitment to sourcing high-quality ingredients.

The ads will air across TV, video-on-demand and cinema, as well as press and out-of-home. Media is handled by Manning Gottlieb OMD. Waitrose will also be launching recipes on waitrose.com, while Waitrose Cookery Schools will feature products from the campaign. 

"Giving customers the best-tasting food is at the heart of everything we do – from working closely with our suppliers who grow and produce food only available at Waitrose to our expert partners who are passionate about every step of its journey, from field to fork," Martin George, director of marketing at the John Lewis Partnership, said.

"We're committed to offering products that are unrivalled on quality and taste."

This isn’t the first time Waitrose has focused on the sourcing behind its products. 2017’s "Everything we do goes into everything we taste" followed hand-line fishermen to promote the brand’s tuna, while 2016 saw the brand strap a GoPro to a cow.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why responsible advertising is everyone's business

Why responsible advertising is everyone's business

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago
7 ways to make the most of connected TV

7 ways to make the most of connected TV

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

Promoted

January 27, 2020
Building brand humanity

Building brand humanity

Promoted

January 23, 2020