Walkers drops Christmas TV campaign for social media ad with LadBaby

Walkers has snubbed a TV Christmas campaign this year in favour of a social media ad that aims to help fight food poverty.

"A sausage CaRoll", created by Elvis, promotes Walkers' sausage roll-flavoured crisps and stars YouTube star LadBaby with cameos from Aled Jones, Carol Smillie, East 17's Tony Mortimer and Gary Lineker. Walkers will donate 5p from every pack sold to The Trussell Trust.

The two-minute film shows LadBaby visiting different homes to sing carols. Along the way, he is joined by various celebrities, until he reaches the door of Lineker, who wears a "Bah humbug" jumper and, of course, steals some crisps.

There are also nods to popular East 17 Christmas song Stay Another Day and a scene from Love Actually.

The work will run across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and radio. Walkers has also created a sausage roll emoji for Twitter.

It was created by James Hudson and Rob Griffiths, and directed by Mike Baldwin through Craft Films. Media planning and buying was handled by OMD.

Fernando Kahane, senior marketing director at Walkers, said: "This humorous campaign has a real purpose at its heart, helping to support the efforts of The Trussell Trust at a time when food banks are more needed than ever before. We want everyone to get behind LadBaby and help to raise even more money for this worthy cause this Christmas."

In 2019, Walkers' Christmas ad featured Mariah Carey and was created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

The brand is not the first to decide not to run activity on TV this year. Last week, Campaign broke the news about Marks & Spencer not running TV work for its clothing and home division.

In 2018, Walkers ran a spot around its Christmas special-edition crisps, which included a Brussels sprout variety.