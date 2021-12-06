Walkers eats 'humble pie' with ad apologising for stock shortage

Walkers has run an ad featuring a humble pie-flavoured pack of crisps, apologising to consumers after an IT system upgrade caused a nationwide shortage

Making a play on the phrase “eat humble pie”, the ad apologises, opening with a gently self-deprecating joke. “Have you seen it? Probably not… nor a few of our other flavours recently,” the copy reads. The print ad goes on to promise: “We’re working flat out to get our full range to you as soon as you can."

Developed by VCCP, the ad will appear across Walkers’ social media channels and as a full-page ad in The Sun and Metro.

A spokesperson for Walkers said: “We’ve made good progress in recent weeks and more of people’s favourite crisps and snacks are heading to shops every day. We’ve increased production of our most popular Walkers products and we’re making a wider range of flavours each day, which will continue until our full range is back on shelves. We’re sorry for the issues this has caused.”

The issue affected various Walkers brands, including French Fries, Quavers and Wotsits. Walkers’ factories are currently working 24 hours a day and seven days a week to fulfil a backlog of orders and increase supply.