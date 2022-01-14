Walkers launches multimillion-pound comeback campaign

Walkers has launched a multimillion-pound comeback campaign, following a nationwide shortage of its crisps late last year.

The campaign, “Britain’s most well-loved crisps”, seeks to highlight the joy that Walkers snacks can bring to consumers.

Fronted by a 30-second TV spot, the ad dives inside the crisp packet as we see people munching them, packing them into a sandwich, and looking longingly into the empty bag after everyone else reaches in before them.

The ad was directed by DreamJob and produced by Curate Films.

For the first time, the campaign brings together Walkers’ full snack range, including Monster Munch, Sensations and Wotsits.

Ross Neil, deputy executive creative director at VCCP London, said: “From the opening of that iconic foil bag to the very last crumbs at the bottom of the bag and all the weird and wonderful ways we enjoy them in between. We're reminding the nation that we're still Britain’s most loved crisp.”

Running from tomorrow (15 January) until 25 February, the comeback campaign follows a nationwide shortage of Walkers' crisps, which led to a “Humble Pie” print ad in December 2021.

Fernando Kahane, senior marketing director for Walkers Snacks at PepsiCo, said: “We realise how much the nation has missed their favourite crisps, and the launch of our new ad recognises this by celebrating the enjoyment that the Walkers portfolio provides.”

“Many of the nation’s favourite snacks are now widely available, and we are incredibly thankful to our retailer partners and shoppers for continually demonstrating their love for our brands."

Running across TV, social and in-store, media planning and buying has been handled by OMD and Sips+Bites.