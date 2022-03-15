Walkers reframes the word 'fine' to support mental wellbeing

Walkers is encouraging the nation to open up and talk about their feelings as it launches a campaign to reframe the word "fine" ahead of Red Nose Day on 18 March.

"The F-word" by VCCP stars comedian and mental health campaigner Ruby Wax, who speaks directly to the camera to explain that the nation says the words "I'm fine" 28 times a week and tells people to "say how you really feel".

The digital campaign is supported by a swear jar to fine Brits for using the word "fine", that will be shared across social media. Wax will also provide her own tips to help people open up.

Irina Panescu, head of media and connections planning at PepsiCo, said: "Walkers has always been about bringing levity and moments of relief to people's lives – whether it's through our products or our campaigns. We believe humour is a great ally to start conversations and open up about real feelings, so through our partnership with Comic Relief and campaigns like these we're on a mission to get the nation talking and looking after mental wellbeing."

The campaign was created by Javier Romartinez, Stephen Misir and Tom Lee at VCCP. It was directed by Tom Clarkson through Girl & Bear. OMD is handling media planning and buying.

Ross Neil, creative director at VCCP, added: "Let's face it, we've all had an eventful last two years. Yet whenever someone asks how we are, we tend to keep everything pushed down inside by cutting off a real response with "fine". What's wrong with opening up? Let's put an end to masking our real emotions by putting a fine on using the worst F-word of them all... 'fine'.

"We're using the emblem of the swear jar to discourage people from using the F-word and instead of saying fine, opening up. It really does help."