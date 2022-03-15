Gurjit Degun
Added 58 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Walkers reframes the word 'fine' to support mental wellbeing

Brand has enlisted Ruby Wax for Comic Relief partnership.

Walkers is encouraging the nation to open up and talk about their feelings as it launches a campaign to reframe the word "fine" ahead of Red Nose Day on 18 March.

"The F-word" by VCCP stars comedian and mental health campaigner Ruby Wax, who speaks directly to the camera to explain that the nation says the words "I'm fine" 28 times a week and tells people to "say how you really feel".

The digital campaign is supported by a swear jar to fine Brits for using the word "fine", that will be shared across social media. Wax will also provide her own tips to help people open up.

Irina Panescu, head of media and connections planning at PepsiCo, said: "Walkers has always been about bringing levity and moments of relief to people's lives – whether it's through our products or our campaigns. We believe humour is a great ally to start conversations and open up about real feelings, so through our partnership with Comic Relief and campaigns like these we're on a mission to get the nation talking and looking after mental wellbeing."

The campaign was created by Javier Romartinez, Stephen Misir and Tom Lee at VCCP. It was directed by Tom Clarkson through Girl & Bear. OMD is handling media planning and buying.

Ross Neil, creative director at VCCP, added: "Let's face it, we've all had an eventful last two years. Yet whenever someone asks how we are, we tend to keep everything pushed down inside by cutting off a real response with "fine". What's wrong with opening up? Let's put an end to masking our real emotions by putting a fine on using the worst F-word of them all... 'fine'.

"We're using the emblem of the swear jar to discourage people from using the F-word and instead of saying fine, opening up. It really does help."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Havas' Stephanie Marks on the strategic imperative

Havas' Stephanie Marks on the strategic imperative

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
A marriage made in VR: how Channel 4 and Meta gamed the system

A marriage made in VR: how Channel 4 and Meta gamed the system

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
Things to inspire and inform

Things to inspire and inform

Promoted

March 11, 2022
The best TV ads of 2022 (so far)

The best TV ads of 2022 (so far)

Promoted

March 09, 2022