Walkers splits with AMV after 22 years

PepsiCo crisps brand is seeking new agency.

Walkers: Lineker has been star of long-running campaign
Walkers has parted ways with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO after 22 years following a decision to seek a "fresh perspective" in its marketing.

The PepsiCo crisps brand has called an advertising review that AMV will not be taking part in. Walkers marketing director Fernando Kahane said: "Our challenge is very clear: we need to connect with people on an emotional level by inspiring everyday moments of enjoyment. 

"A fresh perspective will help us remain relevant in modern Britain. We are hugely grateful to the team at AMV who partnered with us to create some of the most iconic campaigns in our history."

The review covers Walkers and Sensations, but does not affect AMV’s other businesses with PepsiCo on brands including Pepsi.

AMV has held the Walkers account since 1998, when it moved from fellow Omnicom shop BMP DDB – one of the predecessors to Adam & Eve/DDB – in a move that "shocked the UK advertising industry", according to Campaign.

BMP DDB had introduced Gary Lineker as the brand’s frontman in 1995 – a relationship that has continued until now. Walkers has not commented on whether it would continue to work with Lineker.

AMV’s work for Walkers has garnered awards including four Cannes Lions (among them the 2011 Grand Prix for Effectiveness for "Sandwich"), three IPA Effectiveness Awards, including a gold for "Do us a flavour", and the Warc Prize for Social Strategy.

Sarah Douglas, chief executive of AMV, said: "We are very proud to have delivered such creative, innovative and effective work for Walkers across so many years and created one of the longest-running, most-loved, most-awarded and most-effective campaigns in British advertising history."

