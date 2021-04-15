Walkers stirs crisp sandwich debate in latest VCCP campaign

Walkers’ latest campaign reignites a running debate about whether crisps belong in sandwiches.

“#CrispIN or #CrispOUT”, created by VCCP, seeks to unite the nation around the contentious food issue. It explores a range of human reactions to the crisp sandwich, from pride, excitement and delight to confusion and disgust.

While a wife recoils at her husband putting crisps in a sandwich during lunch at a smart restaurant, another scene shows a boss’s horror upon seeing crisps fall out of an employee’s sandwich in the middle of a company meeting.

The work continues the "When life gives you potatoes, make crisps" tagline, which the PepsiCo-owned brand introduced last month in VCCP’s debut campaign, starring actor and comedian Asim Chaudhry.

It will run from today (16 April) until 20 June across TV, video-on-demand and social media. Walkers will run a social media series, created by influencer agency Billion Dollar Boy and featuring Chaudry and fellow celebrities Olly Murs, Roman and Martin Kemp, Laura Whitmore and Gordon Ramsay.

The brand is also partnering restaurant chain Subway from 7 April to 25 May. Subway guests will be asked “which way” they want their sandwich when ordering in store and be able to add Walkers crisps as a topping on any sub, wrap or salad for an extra 20p to create a “#CrispIn” meal.

The work was created by Adam Sears and Ben Evans, and directed by James Rouse through Outsider. OMD handled media planning and buying.

Fernando Kahane, senior marketing director at Walkers, said: "We live in a great nation, full of differing opinions and beliefs and although we may not agree on everything, we can all agree on one thing – a sandwich without Walkers crisps is a sandwich not worth eating. Having conducted the biggest research into crisp sandwiches, this campaign has been inspired by our consumers and their habitual behaviours. Tapping into the lunchtime sandwich market, we wanted to finally join in with the quirky, and sometimes controversial, national debate around the crisp sandwich.”

VCCP won Walkers in July last year after a competitive pitch through WDC, beating Uncommon Creative Studio in the final round. Walkers split with 22-year incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO in May 2020.

Mark Orbine, executive creative director at VCCP, added: “This is a debate that's been raging for a while. So it was time for Walkers to finally get involved. To hero the stackers, the sprinklers, the crunchers. Because we all might have our differences about how we eat our crisp sandwiches, but there's one thing we can agree on, they taste better with Walkers.”