Walkers trumpets 70th anniversary with retrospective TV campaign

The ad consists of a compilation of clips showcasing the fashions of the second half of the 20th century and featuring crisps being consumed in various era-defining contexts.

The spot, set to the theme from Edward Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No 1 – better known as Land of hope and glory – is voiced over by longtime brand spokesman Gary Lineker.

It was created by Richard McGrann and Andy Clough at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, and directed by Kevin Thomas through Thomas Thomas. The media agency is OMD UK.

Rachel Holms, senior marketing director at PepsiCo, said: "We wanted the ad to be a tribute to the British public and showcase how far the brand has evolved over the years, with some fun and relatable moments along the way."

The ad will be followed by a second, launching later in April, that promotes six new flavours inspired by food trends in the previous six decades: Coronation Chicken (1950s), Roast Lamb and Mint (60s), Cheese Fondue (70s), Chicken Tikka Masala (80s), BBQ Rib (90s) and Sweet Chili (2000s).

Walkers' sales in 2017 were up 4.3% to £694.2m, according to Nielsen data.

The brand's campaign follows a similar idea from McDonald's in February marking 50 years of the Big Mac.