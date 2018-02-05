Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Wallace & Gromit creators invite fans to build 'cracking contraptions'

Aardman, the company behind Wallace & Gromit, is giving people the chance to experience the character's living room and workshop in a new experience.

The "Aardman presents: a grand experience" will encourage visitors to build one of Wallace’s "cracking contraptions" and climb into a rocket to the moon.

The experience will also feature Morph and Shaun the Sheep, and opens from 10 February to 18 February at the Land’s End Landmark Attraction. It replaces the Shaun the Sheep experience.

David Bryans, general manager at Land’s End, said: "Visitors will be able to enjoy a series of interactive games and experiences while exploring the venue, including drawing boards where guests can design their own inventions and video walls where they can take a selfie and then watch as their faces are ‘morphed’".

