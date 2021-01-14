What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

2020 has been a unique year for most of us, and whilst it’s presented its own challenges, it’s often hard to fully understand how other people have viewed the same situation. With the impact of lockdown, working from home, the tiered system, limited travelling and so on — it’s genuinely created a ‘new normal’ for the nation.

If you had the chance to find out what the nation thinks 2021 will be like and what their plans are, what would you ask them? Well, now’s the time to. Simply complete the short form below and your questions will be sent to YouGov, the leading global public opinion and data company. The winning question will be rolled out nationwide on one of YouGov’s nationally representative surveys as part of a drive to see what the country thinks about your question.

The roll-out will be followed up with analysis and data in order to provide insight around the chosen question and how Brits answered it. It’ll also be part of a subsequent article on PRWeek.

Using the form below, please enter your question:

Key information:

- The closing date for entries is 22nd January 2021

- When you submit your question, you will be entered into our £150 Amazon voucher prize draw. The winner will be announced shortly after the deadline.

- The winning question also will be rolled out nationwide on one of YouGov’s nationally representative surveys as part of a drive to see what the country thinks about your question.

- You can enter as many times as you like (with different questions)

- We’re looking for questions like, ‘Do you intend to go abroad for a holiday once coronavirus restrictions are removed?, ‘Do you think 2021 will be a better year than 2020?’, or ‘Are you planning on buying a property in the new year?’ or in a close, similar vein.

-Do note, full T&Cs can be found here

YouGov is a global provider of analysis and data generated by consumer panels in 44 markets. To discover more on its RealTime offering, please view here.