Want a better tomorrow? Enter the IPA iList now

“We’re trying to make change and make tomorrow better than today.”

So says Chris Kenna, founder and CEO North America & LATAM of Brand Advance Group, of the diversity and inclusion changemakers who have already made it into the IPA iList.

If that sounds like you - or someone you know in the ad industry - then put yourself or them forward for the 2024 iList which is open for entries now.

The bi-annual list was devised by the IPA to galvanise the ad sector to make meaningful change to become a more diverse and inclusive place to work.

It’s a celebration of those championing and working for diversity and inclusion within the ad industry and highlights game-changers who are shifting the culture within advertising and marketing, whether senior figureheads or those who want to become future leading lights.

Hear just why the iList is a force for tangible change in this film featuring:

2024 chair of judges: Xavier Rees, chief executive at Havas, also chair of the IPA’s Talent Leadership Group (and a 2020 iLister)

2024 judge: Fauzia Musa, senior strategy director at TwentyFirstCenturyBrand (also a 2022 iLister)

2022 iListers: Rania Robinson, chief executive and partner at Quiet Storm and the WACL president 2022-23, and Chris Kenna, Brand Advance Group’s founder and CEO North America and LATAM

2022 judge: Melda Simon, founder of Little Fires consultancy and UK lead for the Unstereotype Alliance, UN Women

Entrants can apply to the iList themselves or be put forward by someone else. Those who made it on to the list in previous years are excluded from entry but anyone who applied previously may do so again.

Entry is free; the deadline for nominations is January 19, 2024 and winners will be announced on April 24 2024 at the IPA Talent Conference and in Campaign.

“Our iListers always link D&I to purpose,” says Leila Siddiqi, associate director, diversity at the IPA. “They come from all parts of the business and have in common a view of the big picture. They don’t believe in box-ticking.

“The aspiration is not just to celebrate our iListers as role models but to provide the industry with tangible inspiration and showcase initiatives which can be copied, borrowed, supported or stolen.

“Those who make it onto the iList become part of a strong support network and community; at the senior level they set an example of what inclusive leadership means, and at the junior level they gain the motivation and confidence they need to further invest time towards making positive change happen.”

The iList is part of the IPA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in the ad industry, along with its initiatives Step into Adland, Advertising Unlocked, the Stepping into the Spotlight series, the annual IPA Industry Census and the Diversity and Inclusion Essentials Certificate.

Nominations for the 2024 IPA iList are open to entry here.