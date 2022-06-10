Promoted
Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Campaign UK editor Gideon Spanier to lead the exclusive ‘Marketers’ Manifesto Summit’, at Cannes Lions to champion better marketing globally

How is your client-agency relationship? Be honest: even the most harmonious of marriages takes effort. Where does it need work? What will it take to make it seamless and successful? And, crucially, how does this impact customers?

Campaign and independent agency network Worldwide Partners are bringing a different kind of industry-shaping event to Cannes this year on Thursday 23rd June, 12-3pm, in an exclusive rooftop venue. 

At the Marketers’ Manifesto Summit, industry leaders discover the results of new global research into client-agency relationships then write the Manifesto for how we can work better, together. 

Leading brands such as Google, Ocado and Formula E join global independent agencies including Uncommon, Amplify and B-Reel to create the agenda that resets relationships for the coming years. 

Gideon Spanier, Campaign UK’s editor-in-chief and John Harris, Worldwide Partners’ president and CEO lead the session where we pause, re-examine how we operate now, and define new priorities for relationships that create breakthrough advertising and business results – with the customer central to everything.

Are you at an independent agency or brand looking to build better relationships, create outstanding work and establish an unrivalled legacy? If so, this is the must-attend.

Want in? Spaces are extremely limited but we do have a couple of spots left for independent agency leaders and marketers – contact tasha.sullivan@haymarket.com for availability. 

