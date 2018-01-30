How War Child is competing against big brands with a character-based ad

The two-minute film, produced by Raw London, brings mental health and trauma to the forefront to reflect the charity's mission of helping children affected by war.

Dave O'Carroll, War Child UK's head of digital, said: "We find it difficult to tell the stories we need to tell because the children that we work with are in dangerous and inaccessible places, so it forces us to find creative solutions."

The ad showcases a robot character who struggles to fit in with everyday life. It concludes with the robot armour falling away to reveal a child, with the metal exterior reflecting the traumatic experiences the young girl carries with her.

Raw London's creative producer, Thomas Paul Martin, said: "We wanted people to watch and fall in love with the robot" to approach the subject in a new way. He added the robot character "allows us to compete with all the major brands that are creating character-based content at the moment."

The agency worked with a child psychologist to realistically portray the hard-hitting emotions shown in the ad, with Martin explaining how this helped "our response to the brief to be accurate, emotionally truthful and understandable."

"Escape robot" has launched online and been highlighted by numerous celebrities and politicians on social media.