Warc Media 100 global rankings reveal UK in third place with PHD London's VW work

Volkswagen and PHD London's “Media that ‘eats’ pollution” ranked third highest in the world's most awarded media campaigns in 2021, according to the latest Warc Media 100 league table.

Top 10 world's most-awarded campaigns for media

Eight UK-based agencies appeared in the top 100 campaign rankings, including PHD and aforementioned “Media that ‘eats’ pollution”. The campaign marked the launch of the ID.3, VW's first fully electric vehicle, where a series of murals were painted with air purifying paint, which meant the ads were literally “eating” pollution from the air.

The US attained three places in the top 10 – in fourth for MediaCom New York's Animal Crossing video game-based work for online bank Ally; sixth for FCB Chicago's "Boards of change" for City of Chicago; and tenth for Mindshare New York's "Men+Care" work for Dove.

This year's top 100 marked quite the coup for PHD London, which managed to climb the table from 40th last year. The agency also made 22nd place for its “Addressing the ‘no fixed address’ problem” work for HSBC.

Other UK agencies making the top 100 were MullenLowe, MediaCom, Carat, Zenith, FCB Inferno, Wavemaker and Bartle Bogle Hegarty; with MullenLowe and MediaCom making it to the top 30 with their campaigns for the NHS and PlayStation respectively.

While MediaCom Zagreb and Go2Digital Zagreb's "Dogvertising" for Pedigree in Croatia came a highly respectable second, the campaign to beat them all was “Undercover avatar” by Havas Sports & Entertainment Paris for French child welfare association L’Enfant Bleu.

Its unique use of popular video game Fortnite to help children share their concerns about abuse during lockdown claimed the top spot in the rankings. The French government worked on solutions to turn video games into new ways to identify abused children as a result of the powerful campaign.

This also meant L’Enfant Bleu came out on top for brands, which is an impressive start as a newcomer to the Warc rankings. Pauline Grison, communications director at L’Enfant Bleu, said she was proud “Undercover avatar” achieved the top spots.

“More than a communication campaign, this device allowed us to come into contact with hundreds of children in danger in less than a month,” she added. “After this period, we were much more visible in the media, and had a 200% increase in calls from witnesses of child abuse. This honour is therefore really symbolic for all these children.”

Top 10 world's most-awarded countries for media

The UK also scored high up the rankings by country, proving its mettle for award-winning innovation and creativity in media. The UK was in second place behind the US, followed by China – a top three identical to last year's table.

In fourth and fifth were Canada and India respectively.

Most awarded advertiser for media

Unilever retained its first-place position for the third year running as world’s most awarded advertiser for media. Belgian brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev moved up one place to second. The US dominated the rankings with four US-based advertisers appearing in the top 10: Mars, Yum! Brands, Procter & Gamble and Ally.

David Tiltman, senior vice-president of content at Warc, summarised this year's rankings: “The Warc Media 100 shows the growing influence of gaming on the media landscape," he said. "More clients are showing an understanding of the nuances of gaming beyond simple product placement or ads in games.

“Top campaign L’Enfant Bleu created an avatar within video game Fortnite that allowed children at risk of abuse to talk in confidence without their parents’ knowledge, and Ally Bank created a virtual island within the Animal Crossing game and created its own ‘turnip exchange’ to demonstrate its ‘smarter way to bank’ credentials to millennials.”

The Warc Media 100 is made by tracking and combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional media award shows throughout 2021.

The full rankings are available here.