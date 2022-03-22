Charlotte Rawlings
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Warc teams up with Lions and AA for sustainability hub

The resource brings together a collection of curated content to help reduce the marketing industry’s environmental impact.

Warc: Guide to Net Zero Marketing aims to guide the industry in its sustainability efforts
Ascential's Warc has partnered with sister brand Lions and the UK’s Advertising Association to produce the Warc Sustainability Hub, a resource to assist the marketing industry in tackling the climate crisis.

The hub brings together a collection of content designed to help businesses implement more sustainable actions and reduce the industry's environmental impact. 

Content including best practice guidelines, effectiveness case studies and thought leadership appears in the hub as well as additional resources curated from Ad Net Zero, a UK initiative led by the AA, the IPA and ISBA and backed by Campaign publisher Haymarket.

To mark the launch of the Warc Sustainability Hub, Warc also released its Guide to Net Zero Marketing. Net Zero is a target global climate scientists say the world must reach by 2050 to manage global warming and avoid a temperature rise above 1.5 degrees. 

The Warc Guide to Net Zero outlines what the industry needs to do to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions it produces in order to reach the net zero target. 

According to a survey conducted for Warc’s Marketer’s Toolkit 2022, almost half (46%) of marketers said they believed the environment had equal importance to financial growth. 

From the perils of greenwashing to examples of climate leadership, the guide includes research and contributions by industry experts from across the world to help encourage and guide behavioural change. 

“It’s critical to act on the climate crisis now. As an industry, not only should we take the lead in helping change consumer behaviour, but we also need to look at our own conduct,” Paul Coxhill, chief executive at Warc, explained.

He continued: “To kick-start the launch of this Sustainability Hub, we are delighted to release the Warc Guide to Net Zero Marketing, freely available to all, to help cut through the noise, by providing actionable sustainable marketing best practices to start addressing this global emergency.” 

Stephen Woodford, chief executive at the Advertising Association, added: “The challenge of climate change requires collective action, not just in the UK but around the world. This new Sustainability Hub will help advertising practitioners reduce carbon emissions and produce work to support more sustainable ways of living.”

Author of the Warc Guide to Net Zero Marketing and managing editor of warc.com, Lena Roland, said the "global marketing industry is well-placed to help in addressing the climate emergency, given its position at the intersection of several business disciplines with a major environmental impact".

She continued: “But reducing carbon emissions requires systemic change, including rethinking how adverts are made and taking a lean approach to media planning."

