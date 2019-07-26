Warner Bros creates horror-themed experience for release of It Chapter 2

Warner Bros, in partnership with New Line Cinema, is inviting fans of Pennywise the clown, the character featured in horror movie It, to take part in an immersive experience ahead of the release of It Chapter 2.

It Chapter 2: The Vaults Experience will take participants on an immersive and interactive tour of the sets and scenes from the film, using strobe lighting, flashing images and audio headphones. Participants will wander through an underground maze built inside disused railway tunnels, recreating the experience of "The Losers Club" from the movie.

The club was a group of children terrorised by the child-killing clown Pennywise. The first instalment, Chapter 1, focused on their childhood experiences, while Chapter 2 tells the story of "The Losers Club" when they are adults.

The experience takes place at The Vaults in Waterloo, London and runs from 31 August until 4 September. It Chapter 2 is released in UK cinemas on 6 September.