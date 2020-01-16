Warner Bros hosts roller disco inspired by world of Harley Quinn

Warner Bros is opening a roller-disco rink in London inspired by Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which will be released in cinemas next month.

Open for three days from 28 January, the rink will feature neon decorations and resemble the colourful world of Gotham as seen through the eyes of Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie in the film.

The centrepiece of the event, at Steel Yard in the City of London, will be a roller-disco event where guests can skate to a soundtrack inspired by the movie.

Guests will be able to book one-hour slots, with beverages both non-alcoholic and alcoholic available at the event.

Birds of Prey is in cinemas from 7 February.