Warner Bros opens Harry Potter woodland adventure

Warner Bros Themed Entertainment is opening a Harry Potter woodland experience, where guests follow a trail inspired by the Forbidden Forest that borders the edges of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry grounds.

"Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" will feature creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series including hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns and Nifﬂers. Lights will transform the evening woodland landscape at Arley Hall & Gardens in Cheshire into a "magical" outdoor trail with an illuminated path.

The trail, which opens in October, follows a one-way route designed to be accessible to all, as well as being Covid secure. Exposed to the elements, the experience will continue to operate in the rain.

Food and drinks will be available as well as a seasonally themed village with an on-site shop stocking Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts merchandise.

The 90-minute outdoor experience has been created in partnership with theatrical designer and experiential creator Thinkwell and its partners Unify and Fever.

Peter van Roden, senior vice-president of Warner Bros Themed Entertainment, said the experience "offers fans a new way to enjoy some of the most iconic and magical wizarding world moments. We're thrilled to be working alongside Thinkwell to bring this incredible light trail to life at Arley Hall & Gardens, a perfect location where the natural beauty of the forest trail and illuminated sets filled with familiar creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, will make for a magical experience for fans of all ages."