Claire Beale
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Warning: this Campaign Christmas podcast contains singing and profanities

Rick Brim, David Kolbusz and Chaka Sobhani join Claire Beale to discuss the creative year.

Sobhani, Brim, Beale and Kolbusz on all things Christmas (and advertising)
The Campaign Podcast Christmas Special, powered by Fresh Air Production, brings together Rick Brim, David Kolbusz and Chaka Sobhani, the creative chiefs from Adam & Eve/DDB, Droga5 London and Leo Burnett London, to talk about Christmas ads – yes, including John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners.

The session includes a specially composed jingle sung by Kolbusz to introduce the podcast. Listen to the end to also hear Kolbusz sing us out with his own ode to Adam & Eve/DDB’s Agency of the Decade accolade. 

The mince pie and sherry-fuelled discussion also covers the creative year, what it’s like to be named Agency of the Decade and the guests’ creative hopes for the 10 years ahead. 

