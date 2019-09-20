Martha Llewellyn & Ben Londesbrough
Watch: More than 80 creative and media agencies join Global Climate Strike

Businesses also responded to open brief as part of their efforts.

Today, the creative industry took to the streets of London to join the Global Climate Strike, the international movement fronted by activist Greta Thunberg. 

More than 80 creative and media agencies joined the protests, led by Create and Strike, an initiative generated by individuals from creative companies united in their desire to help address the climate emergency. 

Participants brought placards and signage designed as part of an open brief set by Create and Strike, using their skills to support the movement and amplify the emergency message of the UK Student Climate Network. 

Speaking to Campaign, Jonathan Wise, co-founder of the Comms Lab and of the Purpose Disruptors group, explained how the ad industry can reduce its impact: "The first thing the industry needs to do is be more aware of climate change. The emotional connection to climate change is small and limited, so we need to become aware and emotionally engaged. Then there’s plenty of things you can do, including changing operations inside your business.

"More importantly, it's thinking about what is the kind of work we’re putting out into the world. And so I think agencies have to step into difficult conversations and move from being morally neutral to choosing the society that we want to create."

Ben Essen, chief strategy officer at Iris, continued: "There is a bigger thing for agencies, which is that we are part of the problem. We’ve been proponents of the lifestyles that have caused this issue and we work with a lot of big and influential businesses that need to drive change. We think we can drive a conversation about what change needs to happen."

Create and Strike designs will be judged next week by Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis, film director Edgar Wright, director of Tate Modern Frances Morris and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO chief strategy officer Bridget Angear.

