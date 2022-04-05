Watch: Argos pins its hopes on becoming an inspiration destination

Trends that are popular on Pinterest have been brought to life with Argos homewares and furniture for an experiential takeover of the Town Hall Hotel in Bethnal Green.

Robert Quartermain, head of marketing and brand at Sainsbury's, tells Campaign: "We know Pinterest is a destination for home inspiration for lots of people. Eighty-two per cent of people who use Pinterest say they use it for home and garden inspiration.

"The opportunity for Argos is we get to reach people in a space where people are looking for inspiration and we can accurately reflect what Pinterest users have been searching for through the trends that we've curated throughout these rooms."

The Argos Mood Hotel consists of: The Luxe Room; The Play Room; The Nature Room; The Night Room; The Tea Party Room and The Escape Room. Each is designed to be like a mood board on Pinterest brought to life in the physical space.

Sibylle Tretera, head of creative strategy EMEA at Pinterest, explains that Pinterest's mission is to enable everyone to create a life they love. By partnering Argos, the social media brand was able to work on a campaign that takes people from inspiration to realisation, which it feels fulfils its mission.

Tretera says: "Pinterest is a platform that takes people from inspiration to realisation. So there's a real opportunity for us to show how we take an insight or data point into reality."

Each room in the "Argos mood hotel" is distinctly different and comprises sleeping quarters and living space. The Play Room has bright colours, quirky accessories and graphic prints in direct contrast to The Escape Room, which is filled with neutral tones, wood and pampas grass.

Matthew Linnett, planning director at The & Partnership, says: "As well as a really rich array of beautiful home furniture, we've also got incredible textures that are designed flourishes that bring some of that inspiration that you get from Pinterest into a physical space to help frame some of the amazing furniture that you've got here."

He continues: "Each of the rooms is a different mood, a completely different trend from Pinterest. So you'll be able to see a range of furniture here. And we think that we're able to convey the different spaces you can create."

The & Partnership approached the brief with "entrepreneurial creativity", a process it defines as pointing creativity at a business' problem without assuming what the media outputs are going to be. Through the project The & Partnership sought to help consumers discover the range and quality of furniture available at Argos, often "buried" in its website.

Linnett adds: "Argos shops don't allow you to come and interact with the furniture. It was really important to create a showrooming opportunity, both by the physical showrooming opportunity but also a content sharing opportunity. If we never surface this amazing product, people can never interact with it, and we're never going to change perception."

The experience will go live online through 360-degree video and photography with shoppable digital formats on the Pinterest platform in May and the Argos social media channels.

Tretera adds: "Generation Z doesn't distinguish any more between online and offline experiences. They are coming online and then want to translate this into real life. So, therefore, it makes sense to actually enable these experiences in the real world.

"What we also see specifically in this Argos collaboration is that afterwards consumers can go back online. So we see that the online and offline experience becomes one."