Which agency leader loved a good prank and whose favourite part of school was break time? Campaign caught up with adland's finest during the School Reports photoshoot to find out what agency executives were like at school.

Campaign School Reports 2022 hub



More School Reports content:

School Reports 2022: Top 50 media agencies

School Reports 2022: Top 50 creative agencies

School Reports 2022: Top holding companies

School Reports 2022: Top 30 regional agencies

School Reports 2022: Agencies on the up amid pandemic recovery

After the chaos, now is the time for agencies to pull their socks up

School Reports 2022: Diversity still needs to come from the top down

How to subscribe: https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/membership

Visit the School Reports hub here.