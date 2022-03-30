Watch: Behind the scenes at FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard is building a diverse team of experts who are motivated to be the very best they can be, and in turn, deliver the very best for clients.

We spoke to Faith Howe, Christine Lydon, Deborah Nazareth, George Ross, Matty Vipulananthan and Katya Beadsworth at FleishmanHillard to uncover how the company’s inclusive culture is driving career-defining work.

Join us for a behind the scenes look into what it’s like to work at PRWeek’s PR Agency of the Year 2021 and find out:

How FleishmanHillard is committed to building an inclusive culture

How the shadow board is shaping the agency’s culture

How the agency takes an inclusive approach to client work

What staff love about working at FleishmanHillard

This article was originally published on PRWeek.