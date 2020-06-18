Watch: Behind the scenes at TikTok's first TV ad

TikTok, the short-form video platform, has taken the UK by storm during lockdown. So what better time for the brand to produce its first linear TV ad, made in 26 days and entirely in isolation?

Speaking over Zoom with dog Tequila on her lap (also seen in the video above), Jana Ulaite, head of brand and partner marketing at TikTok, said: "TV felt like a natural channel for us to test in this environment, but we definitely wanted to portray the actual content that's happening on the platform."

"A little brighter inside" mixes big-name stars, such as Tilly and Gordon Ramsay, Little Mix and Tinie Tempah, with well-established creators, including Grandadjoe and Sherice Banton.

The spot highlights the appeal of the app – not just to Generation Z but the entire family – as a destination for entertainment and collaborative creation.

"People talk about the relief that TikTok brought to them during these difficult times and we wanted to capture that. It has been really humbling to see that people from all ages, backgrounds and different walks of life are coming to [the platform] to share and create content," Ulaite said.

The entire ad was created by Social.Lab during lockdown, meaning content was filmed using smartphones via Zoom or Apple’s FaceTime.

Ulaite added that while future marketing plans are not set in stone yet, TikTok will continue to feature creators in its advertising and that, despite some technical challenges, it had been "an incredibly positive experience".