Watch: Best of the Best videos from Brand Film Festival London 2018

Click here to read the full list of winners from the event, which was held in East London on Wednesday.

EDEKA, 2117

MPC for EDEKA with Jung von Matt and MJZ

This Christmas campaign from German supermarket group Edeka examines fears about technology's rapid development, and whether AI will make us superfluous. It is set 100 years in the future, where robots have taken over the world and people live in secluded forests, following the exploits of a robot that breaks free and searches for real human love.

The four-minute video uses a combination of real, filmed footage, sophisticated animation and a computer-generated robot protagonist with more than 3,000 mechanically accurate parts.

The agency said the film "sets the bar for post-production", with a total of over 80 CG shots. Judges praised the "beautifully made" video, the "phenomenal" CGI - and "exceptional" post production.

Edeka said it wanted to create an epic-scale online film and with it, reach the biggest possible audience. In the end, it had a reach of 188 million, 943 social media mentions, 25,000 social media interactions and 113 press write-ups.

Field Trips

Bonafide Magazine for Shure UK with Shuffle Media and HalfRice/HalfChips

Bonafide Magazine collaborated with microphone manufacturer Shure UK to create a mini documentary series themed around outside broadcasting. The series aimed to raise awareness of Shure’s MOTIV MV88 microphone "in a cool way", and help position themselves as a consumer brand.

This video saw music producer Paul White taken to the abandoned Maunsell Sea Forts on the Thames, the World War Two structures that were later home to the country’s first pirate radio station, where he made recordings using the microphones. The sounds were later used as music for the films.

The idea was to produce ‘brandless content’ - with the product integral to the story but with no top-down brand messaging.

Shure’s KPI of 30,000 views was smashed - there were 150,000 in the first two weeks.

Judges praised the video for connecting well to the brand while still telling a compelling story.

La maquina del tiempo

Impossible Tellers for Mémora - Electium with Llorente y Cuenca

This touching film, for funeral insurance firm Memora, is based on the theme of "the last act of love". It shows an old man called Benito who has terminal disease, and his attempts to build a ‘time machine’ with the help of his sister and granddaughter. Benito’s son, Santigo, doesn’t understand at first - but later is convinced when the twist is revealed.

Visits to Electium's web page multiplied 10-fold after the film was launched in September. By 26 December 2017, the film had almost 44m YouTube views, nearly 40m Facebook views, and almost 120m views on Twitter.

The concept was chosen following a contest involving different filmmakers.

"This was perfect" said one judge. "Atmospheric, beautiful, unbelievably evocative and spoke to the sentiment of the product while being authentic and not letting the corporate nature of the client overshadow the piece."

NOW TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead

Fever PR for NOW TV

To generate interest in Season Eight of the Walking Dead, particularly among younger viewers, this film focused on grime - after insight tools detected a crossover between the growing music genre, the TV series and the target audience.

Collaborating with grime artists including MOBO-nominated grime MC Bugzy Malone and producer Swifta Beater led to the creation of The Walking Dead Riddim, a grime remix of the show's theme tune, which made it onto Radio 1 Extra's official playlist and a music video that racked up two million views within a week of release.

The video generated 89 pieces of editorial coverage with an overall media reach of 302m. It had a total Facebook reach of 3.2m. There was also a seven per cent increase in its target audience engaging with NOW TV content as a result of the campaign.

Those are some frighteningly good results for a campaign one judged described as "bang on for the target market".

Samsung Ostrich

MPC for Samsung with Leo Burnett Chicago, MJZ Los Angeles and Jono Griffith at Work Editorial

Using the theme of Do What You Can’t, this inspiring video focuses on the notion that nothing is impossible if you’re committed enough.

It stars a curious ostrich in the South African desert who accidentally gets a Samsung Gear VR headset stuck over her eyes with a flight simulator playing on the device.

Inspired, our hero tries repeatedly to fly - and as the sun rises, eventually manages to soar into the distance.

The video reached more than 20m views within three weeks, and has currently exceeded 90m. According to Google, it is performing above benchmark for long-form film, with a one min, 20 second average viewing duration per person - that equates to over 24,000,000 minutes spent watching it.

Judges praised the creative, original idea, with strong links to the brand theme. There was also much appreciation for the "stunning" visual effects and "brilliant" soundtrack (courtesy of Elton John).

This article was first published on www.prweek.com