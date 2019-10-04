Kim Benjamin & Ben Londesbrough
Watch: Bombay Sapphire tempts consumers to unleash their creativity

Latest iteration of 'Stir creativity' campaign features AI-inspired artwork.

Bombay Sapphire continues to align itself with the concept of creativity with its latest activation, featuring a range of art designed by artificial intelligence.

Speaking to Campaign, Victoria Morris, vice-president for global marketing at the gin brand, said the activation represents a collision of technology and art, and reflects Bombay Sapphire’s aim to establish "credentials within the creative space". 

The artwork, devised together with artist and designer Yinka Ilori, is on show at this year’s Frieze London art fair and is part of the brand’s "Stir creativity" campaign.

"Our creative connection goes back over 20 years – we have always been a supporter of the arts, be it working with Tracey Emin or Thomas Heatherwick. And we’ve held various global art competitions for established and up-and-coming global artists," she said.

Morris believes that the brand’s focus on creativity sets it apart from others in the sector, saying that Bombay Sapphire is keen for people to discover or reignite that creative part in them.

"With this AI-themed partnership at Frieze London, we are really targeting our expressionist consumers," she continues. "They really like things that are different, they are really motivated by something new and upcoming, far from anything that is ordinary. We believe that everyone is born creative, everyone has creative potential in them and this platform allows them to realise their full creative potential."

The Frieze London activation runs from 3 to 6 October. "Stir creativity" was launched in London in 2018, with an experience encouraging visitors to customise their gin and tonics with colours and flavours while watching local artists make their mark on blank walls.

