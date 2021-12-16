Imogen Watson
Watch Campaign Pick of the Ads: Episode three

For the final episode of 2021, buckle up for a mind-boggling 17 minutes of discovery.

From California to Oslo, Gothenburg to Amsterdam, this edition of Campaign's Pick of the Ads is a celebration of the abundance of creative talent the world has to offer, as 2021 draws to a close.

Featured in this edition are:

  • Posten Norge "When Harry met Santa" by Pol
  • Refuge "Domestic abuse is getting smarter" by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London
  • Apple "Saving Simon" by TBWA\Media Arts Lab
  • TimeTo "It's time to draw the line" by Lucky Generals
  • Bumble "Fall in love with dating" by 72andSunny Amsterdam
  • Visit Sweden "Discover the originals" by Forsman & Bodenfors

Campaign also reveals its favourite ad from the six showcased.

Creative credits for the ads in episode three

Title “When Harry met Santa”
Client Posten Norge
Agency Pol
Creatives Rikke Sofie Jacobsen, Sara Marie Hoedneboe, Anette Bellika Finnanger, Petter Bryde
Director Sacarias Kiusalaas
Production company B-Reel Films

Title "Domestic abuse is getting smarter"
Client Refuge
Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty London
Creatives Jennifer Ashton, Oliver Short
Director Dan Tobin Smith
Production company Optical Arts

Title "Saving Simon"
Client Apple
Agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Director Jason Reitman and Ivan Reitman
Production company Bob Industries

Title "It's time to draw the line"
Client TimeTo
Agency Lucky Generals
Director Andrea Mae Perez
Production company Academy

Title "Fall in love with dating"
Client Bumble
Agency 72andSunny Amsterdam
Creative Laura Visco
Director Sheila Lorentzén
Production company New-land London

Title "Discover the originals"
Client Visit Sweden
Agency Forsman & Bodenfors
Creatives Johan Eghammer, Johanna Hofman-Bang, Ted Mellström, Josefin Roxeheim, Marcus Hägglöf, Pontus Levahn, Agnes Uggla
Director Torbjorn Martin
Production company B-Reel Films

