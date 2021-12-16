Watch Campaign Pick of the Ads: Episode three

From California to Oslo, Gothenburg to Amsterdam, this edition of Campaign's Pick of the Ads is a celebration of the abundance of creative talent the world has to offer, as 2021 draws to a close.

The content has been exclusively created for Campaign’s subscribers.

Featured in this edition are:

Posten Norge "When Harry met Santa" by Pol

Refuge "Domestic abuse is getting smarter" by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London

Apple "Saving Simon" by TBWA\Media Arts Lab

TimeTo "It's time to draw the line" by Lucky Generals

Bumble "Fall in love with dating" by 72andSunny Amsterdam

Visit Sweden "Discover the originals" by Forsman & Bodenfors

Campaign also reveals its favourite ad from the six showcased.

Creative credits for the ads in episode three

Title “When Harry met Santa”

Client Posten Norge

Agency Pol

Creatives Rikke Sofie Jacobsen, Sara Marie Hoedneboe, Anette Bellika Finnanger, Petter Bryde

Director Sacarias Kiusalaas

Production company B-Reel Films

Title "Domestic abuse is getting smarter"

Client Refuge

Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty London

Creatives Jennifer Ashton, Oliver Short

Director Dan Tobin Smith

Production company Optical Arts

Title "Saving Simon"

Client Apple

Agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Director Jason Reitman and Ivan Reitman

Production company Bob Industries

Title "It's time to draw the line"

Client TimeTo

Agency Lucky Generals

Director Andrea Mae Perez

Production company Academy

Title "Fall in love with dating"

Client Bumble

Agency 72andSunny Amsterdam

Creative Laura Visco

Director Sheila Lorentzén

Production company New-land London

Title "Discover the originals"

Client Visit Sweden

Agency Forsman & Bodenfors

Creatives Johan Eghammer, Johanna Hofman-Bang, Ted Mellström, Josefin Roxeheim, Marcus Hägglöf, Pontus Levahn, Agnes Uggla

Director Torbjorn Martin

Production company B-Reel Films

Watch Campaign Pick of the Ads: Episode two

