Watch: Cantona’s Do Not Disturb Suites for Champions League final

Hotels.com has teamed up with football legend Eric Cantona to launch limited Do Not Disturb Suites for football fans to enjoy an ‘ultimate, uninterrupted’ Uefa Champions League Final experience at a hotel.

Hotels.com: Cantona appears in a film promoting the experience
Eric Cantona will act as a butler for one fan during a night of football and room service. He will be on hand to diligently prepare the room and discus tactics throughout the game as part of his very own brand of five-star hospitality.

Hotels.com, an official accommodation partner of the Uefa Champions League, organised the fan experience following research that found 34% have not had at least 30 minutes of uninterrupted "me time" a day during the pandemic and 80% wished they could escape for an evening to themselves.

The Do Not Disturb Suites have been prepared so that guests can relax in their hotel bathrobe in a rare moment of privacy, and enjoy the biggest game in club football in front of a big TV.

Each booking provides access to pre-match and half-time room-service worth £100, and a luxury kit bag filled with goodies such as a Cantona-crafted Do Not Disturb sign, a robe, slippers, football scarves, miniature Uefa Champions League trophy and more.

“Life is full of interruptions, and being stuck at home during the pandemic has only made this worse. We’ve got no space to ourselves and absolutely no ‘me time’ – this is definitely true in the Cantona house, anyway,” Cantona said.

“Distractions are our enemy. Focus is our friend. We’ve created the Do Not Disturb Suites so that you can finally watch the beautiful game without distractions. Relax and let the game begin.”

