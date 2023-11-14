Promoted
Kantar Marketplace
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Watch: Christmas Ads Unwrapped Ep.1

Hear how the latest Christmas ads are performing with the general public and what our creative and strategy experts think of the crop so far

Episode 1:

In this filmed conversation, we aim to get you well and truly into the Christmas spirit. As with any traditional Christmas gathering, there are people talking over each other, the occasional bad joke and, yes, some reputational damage in the form of festive headwear. 

Plus, we bring you hefty dollops of expert knowledge, cracking insights and Kantar intelligence on how the latest Christmas ads are going down with the public.

Al Young, joint chief creative officer at St Luke’s; Tony Quinn, chief strategy officer at BBD Perfect Storm, and Dom Boyd, managing director, UK insights & marketing effectiveness practice at Kantar, talk with Suzanne Bidlake, commercial editor at Campaign about:

  • John Lewis “Snapper: the perfect tree” by Saatchi & Saatchi
  • Marks & Spencer Clothing “Love thismas (not thatmas)” by Mother London
  • Aldi “Kevin and the Christmas Factory” by McCann UK
  • Coca-Cola “The world needs more Santas” by WPP Open X led by VMLY&R and Ogilvy.

Huge thanks to Tony Quinn who stepped in with an hour’s notice after the chief strategy officer we’d lined up had to pull out for reasons beyond her control.

Sit back and enjoy this first film in a series of three, in partnership with Kantar Marketplace.

Next up: Shelley Smoler, chief creative officer at Droga5; Kit Altin, chief strategy officer at The Gate London, and Dom Boyd, managing director, UK insights & marketing effectiveness practice at Kantar, join Campaign editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier on the sofa.

Topics

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now