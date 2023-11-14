Watch: Christmas Ads Unwrapped Ep.1

Episode 1:

In this filmed conversation, we aim to get you well and truly into the Christmas spirit. As with any traditional Christmas gathering, there are people talking over each other, the occasional bad joke and, yes, some reputational damage in the form of festive headwear.

Plus, we bring you hefty dollops of expert knowledge, cracking insights and Kantar intelligence on how the latest Christmas ads are going down with the public.

Al Young, joint chief creative officer at St Luke’s; Tony Quinn, chief strategy officer at BBD Perfect Storm, and Dom Boyd, managing director, UK insights & marketing effectiveness practice at Kantar, talk with Suzanne Bidlake, commercial editor at Campaign about:

John Lewis “Snapper: the perfect tree” by Saatchi & Saatchi

Marks & Spencer Clothing “Love thismas (not thatmas)” by Mother London

Aldi “Kevin and the Christmas Factory” by McCann UK

Coca-Cola “The world needs more Santas” by WPP Open X led by VMLY&R and Ogilvy.

Huge thanks to Tony Quinn who stepped in with an hour’s notice after the chief strategy officer we’d lined up had to pull out for reasons beyond her control.

Sit back and enjoy this first film in a series of three, in partnership with Kantar Marketplace.

Next up: Shelley Smoler, chief creative officer at Droga5; Kit Altin, chief strategy officer at The Gate London, and Dom Boyd, managing director, UK insights & marketing effectiveness practice at Kantar, join Campaign editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier on the sofa.