Watch: Christmas Ads Unwrapped Ep.2

In the second filmed conversation in this series, we bring you Christmas on a plate! Or a sofa.

There’s a batch of Christmas crackers to be discussed and at least one jumper auditioning for a spot in the Last Christmas video.

Now we’re nearing the end of November, more public votes are in and we have even greater detail on the reaction of “real people”, as polled by Kantar. Both quantitative and qualitative (which ad was described as “magical”?), the results are illuminating, along with the smarts from our creative and strategy experts.

Kit Altin, chief strategy officer at The Gate London; Megan Egan, senior creative at Creature London, and Dom Boyd, managing director, UK insights & marketing effectiveness practice at Kantar, talk with Gideon Spanier, editor-in-chief, at Campaign. The ads discussed are:

Asda “Make your Christmas IncrediBublé” by Havas London

Morrisons “More of the winning feeling” by Leo Burnett

McDonald’s “Fancy a McDonald’s Christmas?” by Leo Burnett UK

Amazon “Joy ride” created in-house

Cadbury’s “Secret Santa” by VCCP

Huge thanks to Megan Egan who stepped in at the last moment after the chief creative officer we’d lined up was unwell.

Sit back and enjoy this second film in a series of three, in partnership with Kantar Marketplace. Watch the first film here.

Watch out for the third film, due out Tuesday December 12th.





