Promoted
Kantar Marketplace
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Watch: Christmas Ads Unwrapped Ep.2

Hear how the latest Christmas ads are performing with the general public and what our creative and strategy experts think of the latest flurry

In the second filmed conversation in this series, we bring you Christmas on a plate! Or a sofa.

There’s a batch of Christmas crackers to be discussed and at least one jumper auditioning for a spot in the Last Christmas video.

Now we’re nearing the end of November, more public votes are in and we have even greater detail on the reaction of “real people”, as polled by Kantar. Both quantitative and qualitative (which ad was described as “magical”?), the results are illuminating, along with the smarts from our creative and strategy experts.

Kit Altin, chief strategy officer at The Gate London; Megan Egan, senior creative at Creature London, and Dom Boyd, managing director, UK insights & marketing effectiveness practice at Kantar, talk with Gideon Spanier, editor-in-chief, at Campaign. The ads discussed are:

  • Asda “Make your Christmas IncrediBublé” by Havas London
  • Morrisons “More of the winning feeling” by Leo Burnett
  • McDonald’s “Fancy a McDonald’s Christmas?” by Leo Burnett UK
  • Amazon “Joy ride” created in-house
  • Cadbury’s “Secret Santa” by VCCP

Huge thanks to Megan Egan who stepped in at the last moment after the chief creative officer we’d lined up was unwell.

Sit back and enjoy this second film in a series of three, in partnership with Kantar Marketplace. Watch the first film here.

Watch out for the third film, due out Tuesday December 12th.



Topics

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now