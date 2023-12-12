Watch: Christmas Ads Unwrapped Ep.3

Episode 3:

In the third filmed conversation in this series, we switch things up with a quiz revealing which ads have won Christmas-effectiveness and how well our experts “Know the Public”. Or not. But before you judge, which ad do you think “real people” rate the funniest?

Ramping up the festive feels on the sofa this time are:

Rob Mayhew, creative director, Gravity Road, TikTok Creator, and adland’s most famous Christmas-jumper-wearer

Laura Rogers, executive creative director, AMV BBDO

Jo Arden, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy

Dom Boyd, managing director, UK insights & marketing effectiveness practice, Kantar

Gideon Spanier, editor-in-chief, Campaign.

The running order

1.18 KFC’s anti-Kentucky Fried Turkey ad by Mother London

12.10 Duracell “Bunny saves Christmas” by Wunderman Thompson UK

20.20 TUI “Happy holidays” by Leo Burnett UK

32.02 Christmas-effectiveness Quiz!

36.47 “Know the Public” Quiz!

Sit back and enjoy this final film in the Christmas Ads Unwrapped trilogy, in partnership with Kantar Marketplace.

Thanks for watching. Merry Christmas!

