Watch: David Golding and James Murphy on starting again

David Golding and James Murphy, the founders of Adam & Eve/DDB who resigned on Monday to launch a new creative agency, are determined to build another successful business by getting back to working directly on briefs again.

In an exclusive interview with Campaign published in our December issue and online tomorrow, Golding insists: "I don’t know how big it’s going to be, but I do know we’re not interested in a lifestyle business. As anyone who’s worked with us will know, we don’t have a variety of speeds. We only have one speed. Which is absolutely going for it. We won't be playing in the margins."

The pair say they’re relishing the prospect of getting hands on with clients’ business again. "Our ambition is to be absolutely on the work," Murphy says. "At Adam & Eve, the sheer momentum ran away with us; one minute you’re loving what you’re doing and the next you’re having to do more management than thinking and making. We want to do the thinking and making again."

The duo launched Adam & Eve with creative partner Ben Priest and and communications planner Jon Forsyth in 2008 and sold the company to Omnicom five years later. After completing their earn-out last year, netting a final payment of £110m, Murphy and Golding announced their departure this week.

They are now expected to leave the agency in the spring, after completing their 12-month notice period. A further year-long non-compete restriction means the new agency is unlikely to open for business until early 2020.